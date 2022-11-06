1973

The Iceman Cometh

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1973

Studio

Not Available

Set in 1912, the entire film takes place inside a dive bar named The Last Chance Saloon, where its destitute patrons eagerly await the arrival of Hickey, who arrives annually and props everyone up with free drinks and spirited stories of his travels. However, when Hickey does show up this year, it is with a message of temperance and an exhortation to give up hopeless dreams and face reality.

Cast

Fredric MarchHarry Hope
Robert RyanLarry Slade
Bradford DillmanWillie Oban
Sorrell BookeHugo Kalmar
Hildy BrooksMargie
Juno DawsonPearl (as Nancy Juno Dawson)

