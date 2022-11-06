The Iceman Cometh

Set in 1912, the entire film takes place inside a dive bar named The Last Chance Saloon, where its destitute patrons eagerly await the arrival of Hickey, who arrives annually and props everyone up with free drinks and spirited stories of his travels. However, when Hickey does show up this year, it is with a message of temperance and an exhortation to give up hopeless dreams and face reality.
|Fredric March
|Harry Hope
|Robert Ryan
|Larry Slade
|Bradford Dillman
|Willie Oban
|Sorrell Booke
|Hugo Kalmar
|Hildy Brooks
|Margie
|Juno Dawson
|Pearl (as Nancy Juno Dawson)
