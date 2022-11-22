The Idea of a Lake

Not Available

Inès, a professional photographer, decides to complete a book she is working on before she gives birth to her first child. This photography project, related to the memories of her childhood, always brings her back to the same place: the family home in southern Argentina that shaped her youth and forged her character. It also contains the only photo Inès still has of her with her father, before he disappeared as a victim of the military dictatorship. This photo is the starting point of a jigsaw puzzle of fragmentary memories about the relationships Inès had with her mother and her brother.