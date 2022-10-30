The Ideal Husband

Not Available

An NFL player sidelined by a debilitating injury finds his marriage in jeopardy when his wife learns of a past discretion that causes her to question his character. Devin (Darrin Dewitt Henson) and Tracey (Shanti Lowry) are ecstatic over the impending birth of their first child as the injured athlete works hard to regain his strength and get back on the gridiron. Though money is tight, they're determined to stay positive, and give their child a happy home. But when a stranger wanders into Tracey's beauty salon with disturbing news about Devin's past, things quickly take a turn for the worst.