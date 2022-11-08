The Ideal Landscape

Not Available

In post-World War II Estonia, Mait Kukemeri, an activist of the Young Communist League arrives to the Metsa collective farm in the back of a traveling cinema truck. As a commissary of the spring sowing, he has orders to usher all the people to the field, even if the water is high enough to soak your boots and the machines sink in the mud. Harald Tuvikene, the head of the farm, keeps dragging his feet, trying to pitch his peasant wisdom against the senseless demands of the central power. For the first time in his life, Kukemeri faces a real problem - does he do what's right or does he follow the party's inept commands in order to further his own career? He starts ignoring the party assignments and gets involved with the local village life and the local pioneer activist, a young woman named Liina. Nobody wants to sow before the time is right and Kukemeri gets tangled in the web of white lies to his bosses. But no one can keep anything secret from the Communist party for long.