The locals of a small farm town in Kentucky band together to convince Dingus, the village idiot, that he will be competing in the summer Olympic games and that the event will be held in their community of Anvil County, which has a population of 43. He has the support of his sex starved girlfriend Excel, but the town s pretentious Yankee mayor sets a plot against Dingus, and hand picks Alekski The Bear From Belarus Cavalenko as the idiot s wrestling opponent. Can Dingus survive the fight, much less the training?