On the day before the 765 Productions Fan Appreciation Event, each of the idols prepare to head home. However, Chihaya Kisaragi, uneasy about tomorrow's events, decides to have a last minute personal rehearsal. One thing leads to another as Chihaya, Miki and Haruka are dragged from one exciting situation to the next. What is the truck driver's true destination? What is the secret behind the old house? Will the girls make it in time for the event? Watch as Miki, Haruka, Chihaya and the other idols join together for their biggest adventure yet!