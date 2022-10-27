Not Available

The Illinois Parables

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

From dreamy aerial opening shots, we are sent on an expedition through the storied land of our fifth most populous state, Illinois, often called a miniature version of America. Deborah Stratman’s experimental documentary explores how physical landscapes and human politics can each re-interpret historical events. Eleven parables relay histories of settlement, removal, technological breakthrough, violence, messianism, and resistance. Who gets to write history—physical monuments, official news accounts, or personal spoken-word memories?

Cast

