The Illiterate

Ximena is illiterate; Jacqueline reads to her. Everything except a letter hidden under a wooden Buddha that Ximena won’t let her read. To know what it says, Ximena must learn to read. As Ximena learns, their relationship, thorny at first, becomes ever more trusting. What they will learn is more than either of them could have imagined. Fueled by brilliant writing and luminous acting - Paulina Garcia (Gloria - Best Actress, Berlinale 2013) should be declared a national treasure - this richly metaphorical and emotionally subtle miracle from Chile, the new heart of South American cinema, is exactly the kind of film Cinequest was created to discover - a film that will touch you deeply, a film you will not want to forget.