The Illuminated Chakras - A Visionary Voyage into Your Inner World

The Illuminated Chakras is a breathtaking 28 minute open-eyed journey through the seven chakras, offering a visual and musical experience of each level of consciousness. Innovative animation of great beauty by 3D artist Alex Wayne works synergistically with a magnificent original soundtrack by Robin Silver to bring the viewer directly to a subjective experience of each of these important power centers. The Illuminated Chakras is a breakthrough in meditation enhancement and spiritual technology that brings the essence of this ancient system to homes and studios everywhere. It is especially valuable for yoga practitioners, meditators, students of world religion, and anyone wishing to experience the transcendent power of their own chakras.