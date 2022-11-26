The Illumination of Jim Woodring

Not Available

This elegantly profound documentary explores the award-winning, mystical work of American comics creator, cartoonist, and painter Jim Woodring. As an artist that has astounded the world for three decades, he has also suffered from hyper-realistic hallucinations and visions since he was a child - eventually diagnosed as autism and prosopagnosia. His artwork has been lauded and collected by cultural luminaries such as Jeff Bridges (actor), Paul Allen(co-founder, Microsoft), and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather). Audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with Woodring’s work will be fascinated by this powerful, cinematic biography which details the artist’s haunted youth and his attempts to make sense of a world that seemed less real while dealing with the challenges of his autism and spiritual curiosities.