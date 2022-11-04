Not Available

The Image Makers is a 2000 Swedish television play directed by Ingmar Bergman and written by Per Olov Enquist. The drama is set in the year 1920 at Filmstaden where the film director Victor Sjöström is shooting the film The Phantom Carriage, an adaptation of Selma Lagerlöf's novel Thy Soul Shall Bear Witness! Accompanied by actress Tora Teje and film photographer Julius Jaenzon, he has now invited the book's authoress to take a first look at some early scenes.