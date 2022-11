Not Available

In a strange bank, a young clerk, in love with a typist, gets asleep after a minor incident. His dream sarries him into the retirement house of old fairies, that he will manage to help to grow younger. He then lands on the towers of Notre-Dame, and into the Musée GRévin, where a revolutionary court is in the process of judging the lovers, one of them soon being changed into a dog. But it was just a dream, and the journey ends up well...