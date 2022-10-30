Not Available

Augustus Gladstone believes he's immortal. Squatting in an abandoned hotel in Portland, he shares colorful tales of his 150 year existence. From his travels across America during the depression, to befriending Andy Warhol, to seeing the 1900 Paris Expo, Augustus charms the film crew who discovered him on You Tube. Eventually Augustus sets out to find his only living descendant: Lucky Gladstone. His sojourn causes the crew to question their responsibility to Augustus, their subject. The Immortal Augustus Gladstone is about myth, mortality, and a film about film making.