Plagued by bulling from the Lu family, Lin Dong decides to enter the competition in Qingyang Town. By chance, he acquires a mysterious ancestral talisman and becomes a kung-fu master overnight. As the young man takes on the role of the Dragon Fist to fight off the bullies, he is also targeted by various forces when the secret of the Ancestral Talisman is leaked, and a battle between power and freedom ensues.