"The Immortality of the crab" is an experimental animated short film shot on super 8 film, made with in-camera editing and no post production. In this movie, the synaesthetic research between sound and image is accomplished by connecting the animations, made on 1125 cardboard frames, with an original soundtrack produced using only sounds sampled by handling pieces of cardboard. The title refers to the time spent between the birth of the embryonal idea and the production of the short. "The Immortality of the crab" is a south american expression, almost no longer used, which indicates the act of daydreaming. This film symbolizes the director's release from the spectre of procrastination, a condition he sistematically faced when daydreaming about possible ways to give shape to his idea.