The Immortals at the Southern Point of Europe

Not Available

In the Aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster and the “death” of the Soviet Union, a team of Russian scientists seeks “immortality” on a tiny Greek island and in the philosophy of Pythagoras. Along with a survivor of the disaster, the nuclear physicist Andrei, as their leader, they create a commune on the island and establish there an esoteric school. The film presents the development of their ideas and their adventurous relation with the local community, as it is now Greece’s turn to sink inside its own big crisis. A quest for certainties in an era of total uncertainty.