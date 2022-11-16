The Imperial Swordsman

Not Available

In the last years of the Shang Dynasty, King Zhou Wen cited the eastern "horns, kang, kang, fang, heart, tail, and kang" in the seven-star array. The seven dragons gathered and sealed the goddess of gods in the ancient artifact Kyushu tripod. The turn of the knights, the Kyushu tripod came to the Qin state at the end of the Warring States Period, and there are rumors that the black dragon scroll of the Qin state secret can unlock the Kyushu tripod. After unblocking, you can start Canglong Qisu to gain the power of the magic soldiers to rule the world! As a result, the forces of all parties began to compete for this secret treasure.