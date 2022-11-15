The Importance of Being Earnest - BARRY

Not Available

An idle country gentleman lives a double life as a city libertine. But when he proposes to his best friend’s cousin, the mysteries of his past begin to unravel. Winner of the 2012 Royal Philharmonic Society Award for Large-Scale Composition, Gerald Barry’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy has become one of the most celebrated new operas of this decade. This colourful new production by Nouvel Opéra Fribourg has been praised by ConcertClassic as ‘a joyful hallucination, with millimetre precision,’ thanks to its witty stage direction by Julien Chavaz and electric tartan designs by Severine Besson.