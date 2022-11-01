Not Available

The Importance of Being Morrissey

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

North One Television

The Importance of Being Morrissey is the most revealing and quotable documentary made on Steven Patrick Morrissey. In it he compares meat eating to child abuse; attacks the Royal Family and Tony Blair; responds to the accusations of racism; and we hear about his depression. There’s also some great concert footage, and a mixed selection of celebrity fans who explain their fervor for the Mozz: J K Rowling identifies with Morrissey in a darkened room, though still won’t give up bacon; former neighbor, playwright Alan Bennett couldn’t say his name, but thinks he has an interesting face with a story to tell; Will Self likes his muscular intellect; Noel Gallagher thinks he is the greatest ever lyricist; Chrissie Hynde thinks people who don’t get him can go fuck themselves; Bono thinks he’s funny; and Nancy Sinatra says he’s a great hugger.

Cast

BonoHimself
Johnny MarrHimself (archival footage)
Christopher EcclestonNarrator
J. K. RowlingHerself
Noel GallagherHimself
Alan BennettHimself

