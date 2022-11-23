Not Available

Watch as Russell Hawker and his wife Sissy battle Patricia Van de Meer and her 'citified' minions over the fate of the world....and their ten year marriage! Can Russell, Harlan, and Jamon withstand the perils of Big City....and a really stinky thumb? Or will they succumb to the dark forces behind Cranium Concepts Global Corporation and it's scheme to 'citify' the world? To answer these questions and discover for yourself the importance of being Russell....you must watch THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING RUSSELL!