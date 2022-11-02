Not Available

The Impossible Elephant

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Tormented by a giant bully and dealing with the loss of his mom, young Daniel wishes for a special pet to have by his side. After discovering Lumpy-a real, live elephant-in his backyard, it's as if his wish has come true...until his dad ships Lumpy off to the local zoo. Vowing to free his new found friend, Daniel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, reminding us that some friendships are unexpected, magic is real and nothing is impossible!

Cast

Mia SaraMolly Connor
Nicholas LeaSteven Harris
Mark RendallDaniel Harris

View Full Cast >

Images