The Impossible Elephant

Not Available

Tormented by a giant bully and dealing with the loss of his mom, young Daniel wishes for a special pet to have by his side. After discovering Lumpy-a real, live elephant-in his backyard, it's as if his wish has come true...until his dad ships Lumpy off to the local zoo. Vowing to free his new found friend, Daniel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, reminding us that some friendships are unexpected, magic is real and nothing is impossible!