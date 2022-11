Not Available

Weng Weng plays an agent, code-named “00” who works for the Manila branch of Interpol. The Chief sends him in pursuit of an arch villain, Mr X, whose white sock covered head is reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan’s pointed hoods. When Mr X holds the Philippines for ransom two businessmen, Maolo and Simeon, pay his demands. Weng Weng suspects foul play and goes deep undercover to reveal the true identity of the mysterious Mr X.