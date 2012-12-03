2012

The Impossible - Überleben ist alles

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Release Date

December 3rd, 2012

Studio

Summit Entertainment

In December 2004, close-knit family Maria, Henry and their three sons begin their winter vacation in Thailand. But the day after Christmas, the idyllic holiday turns into an incomprehensible nightmare when a terrifying roar rises from the depths of the sea, followed by a wall of black water that devours everything in its path. Though Maria and her family face their darkest hour, unexpected displays of kindness and courage ameliorate their terror.

Cast

Ewan McGregorHenry Bennett
Tom HollandLucas Bennett
Samuel JoslinThomas Bennett
Oaklee PendergastSimon Bennett
Marta Etura Simone
Sönke MöhringKarl Schweber

