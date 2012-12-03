The Impossible - Überleben ist alles

In December 2004, close-knit family Maria, Henry and their three sons begin their winter vacation in Thailand. But the day after Christmas, the idyllic holiday turns into an incomprehensible nightmare when a terrifying roar rises from the depths of the sea, followed by a wall of black water that devours everything in its path. Though Maria and her family face their darkest hour, unexpected displays of kindness and courage ameliorate their terror.
|Ewan McGregor
|Henry Bennett
|Tom Holland
|Lucas Bennett
|Samuel Joslin
|Thomas Bennett
|Oaklee Pendergast
|Simon Bennett
|Marta Etura
|Simone
|Sönke Möhring
|Karl Schweber
