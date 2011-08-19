2011

The Inbetweeners Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 2011

Studio

Channel 4 Television

High school graduation just wouldn’t be complete without an un-chaperoned, uninhibited and unforgettable final holiday. At least that’s what Will, Jay, Simon and Neil think when they book a two-week stay on an exotic Greek island. As their dreams of sun-drenched days and booze-filled nights are left hopelessly unfulfilled, the lads fight their way into the party scene with hilariously humiliating results in this smash hit UK raunchy comedy.

Cast

James BuckleyJay Cartwright
Blake HarrisonNeil Sutherland
Lydia Rose BewleyJane
Laura HaddockAlison
Emily HeadCarli D'Amato
Tamla KariLucy

