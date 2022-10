Not Available

“Can you describe yourself?” “Odenwald-Gay... or Gollum... or Klaus! 60 years old... gay... slave!” A documentary portrait of Klaus Johannes Wolf, who decided to live as a slave. Chained to his bed, he talks about his decision to be a slave, his parents and what it means to be naked. Finally he leaves everything behind to go to a slave camp, to put the finishing touches on his slave’s life and become the perfect servant.