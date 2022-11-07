1971

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1971

Studio

Mutual General Corp.

Dr. Roger Girard is a rich scientist conducting experiments on head transplantation. His caretaker has a son, Danny, who, although fully grown, has the mind of child. One day an escaped psycho-killer invades Girard's home, killing Danny's father before being gunned down himself. With the maniac dying and Danny deeply unsettled by his father's death, Dr. Girard decides to take the final step and transplant the killer's head onto Danny's body.

Cast

Pat PriestLinda
Casey KasemKen
Albert ColeCass
Berry KroegerMax
Larry VincentAndrew
Jack LesterSheriff

View Full Cast >

Images