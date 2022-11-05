The Incredible Genie

Not Available

Simon is a brainy but bashful 13-year-old who could use a best friend. But when he finally finds one, it turns out to be a 4000-year-old genie whose wish-granting skills need a serious tune-up! Before you can say "Hocus pocus", Simon and his magic-challenged buddy unleash an outrageous onslaught of wildly off-target wishes - attracting the attentions of a government scientist with an evil plan. Now Simon is about to learn that when the chips are down, friendship is the most powerful magic of all!