The Incredible Hulk

Scientist Bruce Banner scours the planet for an antidote to the unbridled force of rage within him: the Hulk. But when the military masterminds who dream of exploiting his powers force him back to civilization, he finds himself coming face to face with a new, deadly foe.
|Edward Norton
|Bruce Banner / The Hulk
|Liv Tyler
|Betty Ross
|Tim Roth
|Emil Blonsky / Abomination
|William Hurt
|Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Dr. Samuel Sterns
|Ty Burrell
|Dr. Leonard Samson
