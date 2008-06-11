2008

The Incredible Hulk

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 2008

Studio

Marvel Studios

Scientist Bruce Banner scours the planet for an antidote to the unbridled force of rage within him: the Hulk. But when the military masterminds who dream of exploiting his powers force him back to civilization, he finds himself coming face to face with a new, deadly foe.

Cast

Edward NortonBruce Banner / The Hulk
Liv TylerBetty Ross
Tim RothEmil Blonsky / Abomination
William HurtThaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross
Tim Blake NelsonDr. Samuel Sterns
Ty BurrellDr. Leonard Samson

