The Incredible Shrinking Woman

After being exposed to a bizarre mixture of household chemicals, Pat Kramer begins to shrink. This baffles scientists, makes parenting difficult, warms the hearts of Americans, and captures the attention of a group of people who want to take over the world. This evil group plots to kidnap Pat and perform experiments on her so that they can eventually shrink everyone.
|Charles Grodin
|Vance Kramer
|Ned Beatty
|Dan Beame
|Henry Gibson
|Dr. Eugene Nortz
|Elizabeth Wilson
|Dr. Ruth Ruth
|Mark Blankfield
|Rob
|Maria Smith
|Concepcion
