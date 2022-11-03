1964

The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!?

  • Horror

Not Available

Not Available

February 9th, 1964

Fairway International Pictures

Beatnick Jerry takes his girl, Angie to the carnival. Angie wants to go see the gypsy fortune teller, Jerry does not but relents. After visiting the fortune teller and hearing bad news, Jerry goes alone to see Carmelita, the dancer (the fortune teller's sister). He is invited backstage and is mesmerized into becoming a psychotic killer. Angie, and Jerry's best friend Harold realize something is amiss when Jerry tries to kill Angie.

Carolyn BrandtMarge Neilson
Titus MoedeHobo
László KovácsMan at Carnival (uncredited)
Ray Dennis StecklerJerry

