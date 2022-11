Not Available

LIV (23) lives at a correctional institution for women, where sexuality is considered dangerous. The facility is run by the head nurse JETTE (45), whose utmost task is to teach women proper edicette. Liv dreams of being free and keeps breaking the rules, resulting in her being sent to the HEADMASTER’s (43) office. Here Liv sees an opportunity to challenge the fundamental beliefs of the institution, but how far should she go in order to prove herself?