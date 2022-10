Not Available

Figg Panamera (JT the bigga figga) moves to Atlanta Ga to bring the knowledge of being Independent to the hungry artist thriving in this region. He is met with opposition from major labels who want to sign these artist to shady 360 deals, also the drug dealers don't want to lose there workers to the music industry. The drama unfolds with each step as Figg Panamera makes progress in getting the word out. Robbery, Murder and Gang pressure can't stop The Independent Game.