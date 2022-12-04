Not Available

THE INDEPENDENTS is a MUSICAL COMEDY/DRAMA about three solo-artists who collide at the same crossroads and discover harmony. Thus is born “RGB” (at least until they come up with a better band name) and what follows is their roller-coaster-ride journey across America for a one last shot at musical glory. Starring real-life bandmates RICH PRICE, GREG NAUGHTON & BRIAN CHARTRAND of THE SWEET REMAINS (30+ Million Spotify plays)-- and inspired by their real-life experiences together as a band.