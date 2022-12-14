The Indian Journey

Not Available

In this film, shots from two voyages unfold in parallel. First, 8mm images made at the beginning of the seventies by an unknown traveler: this 20-minute film was found at a flea market. A handwritten text described an itinerary, while the boxes indicated the years 1973 and 1975. These shots, left as they are, punctuate super8 images filmed by me during two recent trips, in 2008 and 2010, organized in the sequence with respect to the itinerary that I had followed. The soundtrack for my images comes from the ambient sounds recorded on location as well as from online sharing sites, while the older images have been left silent. It is a film of snapshots revealed and developed by a gaze, taken in a geography dreamed up by the author: not a travel journal but a travel film: a voyage to the interior of a signifier, a desire of a poetics of image and sound.