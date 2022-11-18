The Indomitable Teddy Roosevelt

Not Available

Theodore Roosevelt was one of the most extraordinary Americans who lived, a larger-than-life legend whose story has to be seen to be believed. Ingeniously weaving extremely rare archive footage with meticulous recreations and the stirring music of John Philip Sousa, this film is both a moving portrait of the 26th president and a dynamic panorama of the great events of the early years of the 20th century. Among many subjects included in this cinematic mosaic are foreign policy, women's rights, Spanish-American War, aviation, conservation, the Progressive Party, and World War I. Music from the suites, operettas and marches of John Philip Sousa.