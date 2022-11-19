Not Available

The Infiltrator is an American film about an Israeli freelance journalist who travels to Germany circa the early 1990's and uncovers a story about a dangerously pervasive underground Neo-Nazi faction, who are intent to bring Nazism back to the forefront in Germany. It originally aired on HBO in 1995. Among its cast include: Oliver Platt, Arliss Howard, and Tony Haygarth. It is based on the book In Hitler's Shadow : An Israeli's Journey Inside Germany's Neo-Nazi Movement by Yaron Svoray.