Director Sidharth Chauhan's craving to dive into the world of religion and unravel it’s mysteries lead him to create an esoteric yet absorbing film “The Infinite Space”. The film deals with a young Buddhist monk who dares to believe in a secret which was revealed years ago in an old scripture and strange events follow after then. This film is truly an imaginary wilderness that proposes dilemma, conflict of mind and unrealistic thinking. FEATURING EXCLUSIVELY ON CINEMAPRENEUR