The Influence of the Bible on America

The Bible's profound influence on America, widely understood by previous generations, is largely unrecognized today. For years, Americans saw the Bible as a practical guidebook for directing every aspect of daily life, and it therefore shaped American government, law, and education as well as our free enterprise system, our views of private property, our social services, and so much more. This inspiring video presentation documents the dramatic impact of the Bible on American life and culture over the past four centuries.