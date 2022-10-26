1981

The Inglorious Bastards

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1981

Studio

Film Concorde

Set in Europe during WWII, a group of American soldiers on their way to military prison are beset upon by a German artillery attack, escaping with Switzerland in their sights. Before making it any farther, they volunteer to steal a V2 warhead for the French Underground - taking them deep into the heart of German territory.

Cast

Bo SvensonLt. Robert Yeager
Peter HootenTony
Fred WilliamsonPvt. Fred Canfield
Michael PergolaniNick
Jackie BasehartBerle
Michel ConstantinVeronique

