Not Available

Thriller - Murder, a drug deal gone bad, a treacherous love triangle and a secret occult society. These are clues that Jack Collins - deputy sheriff, must piece together in order to solve the puzzle of his best friend's murder. The Initiate is a modern day crime noir set in the deep south of the 90's and features compelling cinematography, bright new talent and a symphonic and rock soundtrack. - Kenny Alfonso, David Baerwalde, Matthew Brady