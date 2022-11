Not Available

Sawada is a loyal employee and husband to his depressed wife. But Sawada is a bit paranoid at the office, feeling talked about and threatened by his colleagues.The beautiful Minako is having problems at home nd slowly Sawada is becoming fascinated by her. A new clerk Kishimoto is Sawada's opposite. He is confident and tough and Sawada is impressed by his charisma. Kishimoto frequently tells Sawada to become true to his instinct, and leads him to the path of evil.