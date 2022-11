Not Available

In order to obtain a title, Iordache, recently becoming wealthy, marries his daughter with a noble on hard times, Ștefan. On his way to Iordache's estate, he stops an Mânjoalâ's inn, where he discovers a mysterious world and falls for the innkeeper. Based on Caragiale's novel, "La Hanul lui Mânjoală”. Last film role for Gina Patrichi.