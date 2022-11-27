Not Available

Dementia, a diagnosis that changes everything for those who are affected and for their relatives. Accepting the disease can seem just as difficult as finding an appropriate approach. But perhaps it is much more about compassion than about understanding? In an observational way, The Inner Light explores the everyday lives of people with dementia and focuses mainly on positive situations and encounters. The film tries to offer a poetic interpretation of this special state of being and aims at reducing fears in dealing with people with dementia and at accepting each person's humanity.