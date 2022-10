Not Available

A freelance writer (Iseya Yusuke) is given a bizarre assignment by the sexy editor of "Black Book Monthly" (Mizuno Miki): find a bug with the power to bring humans back from the dead, in order to report on the afterlife. With his trusty companion Endo (Matsuo Suzuki) in tow, he sets off on a quest for the elusive insect and along the way meets the mysterious Sayoko (Kikuchi), a former dominatrix and habitual wrist-cutter who delights in rubbing wasabi into her wounds.