Not Available

The Inspector Wears Skirts IV

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

To save the Hong Kong Police Force's Banshee Squad from becoming defunct, the struggling new squad members seek the help of former officers Amy (Sandra Ng), now a divorced mom with a young kid, and May (Kara Hui), now partially mentally-unstable, to help them with their training regiment, lead by Madame Yang (Cynthia Khan). Their police skills are put to the test when they are ordered to nab a band of brutal thugs in the city.

Cast

Cynthia KhanMadame Yang
Moon Lee Choi-FungMadame Lee
Sandra NgAmy
Kara HuiMay
Cheng Pak-LamAmy\'s son
Billy LauLou Nan Pin

