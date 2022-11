Not Available

25 years prior to appearing on Goodson-Todman game shows, and 5 years prior to the premiere of his long-running radio show, Fred Allen starred in this unremarkable one-reeler most likely shot in the Kaufman-Astoria studios in New York. The early sound era was full of one-shot comedy shorts provided by virtually every vaudeville entertainer of the day. This is Fred Allen's first on-screen appearance.