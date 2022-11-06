Not Available

The action never stops in this stunt-packed karate extravaganza of a black belt instructor who proves that his talents and expertise can be used to defend instead of destroy. The Instructor runs a local karate school and tries to impart to his students a sense of dignity along with the intricacies of the sport. When he is threatened by a rival school’s owner he puts his teachings into action. Through spectacular car chases and gripping hand-to-hand battles he tracks, pursues and corners his adversary. 1983