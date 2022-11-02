The Intellectual Trio

Not Available

Joyce Ni (Esprit D'Amour) and Sandy Lam play two sisters who pick pockets for a living, and manage to run afoul of a pair of cops (Leslie Cheung and Billy Lau) after lifting their wallets. However, rather than arresting the two thieves, the cops are taken in by their obvious charms, and with urban, metropolitan Hong Kong as a backdrop, romance seems almost inevitable. But the girls also lifted a precious jade from a vicious hitman, who soon comes looking for his stolen property...