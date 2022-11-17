The Interceptor From My Hometown

Not Available

The Chinese government allows its citizens to file official complaints against their local governments, but at the same time unofficially prevents them from doing so. This documentary is the result of the director's random encounter with an old classmate whose job is to convince people not to file their complaints. In long monologues by the director's acquaintance, which take up most of this critical portrait of modern China, we hear a sense of shame at his job, but also helpless resignation.