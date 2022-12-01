Not Available

Join the International Space Orchestra – an assembly of star-spangled space scientists from NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA Ames Research Center and SETI Institute, Singularity University and the International Space University ISU – in the adventure of performing a unique drama of non-terrestrial communication and the techno-wonders of mission control rooms. Featuring original music by Arthur Jeffes of Penguin Cafe and music written by Blur and Gorillaz‘s frontman Damon Albarn, singer Bobby Womack and producer Richard Russell; and Japanese superstar and Otamatone inventor, Maywa Denki. With lyrics by science fiction author Bruce Sterling and writer Jasmina Tešanović. Musical director: Two time Grammy award winner Evan Price. Space Scientists of NASA Ames Research Center and SETI Institute believe that understanding the crucial and elemental necessity of embracing both music and science will enable us to endure and thrive on our journey into space.